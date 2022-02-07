Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Local Listings
KCBD Daybreak Today - 11/15/2021
By Bobby Benally
Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Maintenance for bridge at 19th & I-27 begins today

  • Interstate traffic will be restricted to one lane each direction
  • Southbound ramp between Broadway and 19th Street will be closed
  • Project expected to last about 4 weeks

City of Spur under boil water notice

  • Notice issued after a loss of water pressure.
  • Officials say major leak in main valve
  • City will notify citizens when the notice has been lifted.

Llano Logistics job fair today

  • This afternoon from 2-6 p.m. at 5801 MLK Jr. Blvd
  • Will hire people for full and part time work in a variety of roles
  • Offering bonuses, grocery discounts, and more for employees

