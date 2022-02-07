Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
On Daybreak Today,
Maintenance for bridge at 19th & I-27 begins today
- Interstate traffic will be restricted to one lane each direction
- Southbound ramp between Broadway and 19th Street will be closed
- Project expected to last about 4 weeks
City of Spur under boil water notice
- Notice issued after a loss of water pressure.
- Officials say major leak in main valve
- City will notify citizens when the notice has been lifted.
Llano Logistics job fair today
- This afternoon from 2-6 p.m. at 5801 MLK Jr. Blvd
- Will hire people for full and part time work in a variety of roles
- Offering bonuses, grocery discounts, and more for employees
