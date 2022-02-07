Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Maintenance for bridge at 19th & I-27 begins today

Interstate traffic will be restricted to one lane each direction

Southbound ramp between Broadway and 19th Street will be closed

Project expected to last about 4 weeks

City of Spur under boil water notice

Notice issued after a loss of water pressure.

Officials say major leak in main valve

City will notify citizens when the notice has been lifted.

Llano Logistics job fair today

This afternoon from 2-6 p.m. at 5801 MLK Jr. Blvd

Will hire people for full and part time work in a variety of roles

Offering bonuses, grocery discounts, and more for employees

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.