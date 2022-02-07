Enjoy the sunshine as highs rise to mid 60s this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This coming week will be a mild one, with afternoon highs ranging from the 50s to mid 60s. Skies will be sunny, and except for a couple of breezy days, it will be nice.

The morning lows will continue to be cold, lower than normal for this time in February. However, the daytime temps will be around or even above average until next weekend.

Unfortunately, it will be a dry week which will continue the wildfire threat because of the lack of significant moisture.

Late in the week there may be a chance for some precipitation, but it doesn’t look too favorable at this time.

So, enjoy the 60s and sunshine that will dominate several days this week.

