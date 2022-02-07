Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Grass fire burns abandoned home in East Lubbock County

A grass fire started just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday in East Lubbock County, near Idalou.
A grass fire started just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday in East Lubbock County, near Idalou.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews from Idalou and Roosevelt worked to put out a fire in East Lubbock County Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 1:20 p.m. It was in the 400 block of North County Road 2900.

Horses were moved to a safe location.
Horses were moved to a safe location.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

An abandoned house on the property caught on fire, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Horses kept nearby were moved to a safe location by the owner of the property.

As of 2:40 p.m., the fire was reported to be out. There is no word on how the fire started.

An abandoned house caught on fire.
An abandoned house caught on fire.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
Julia Marino with Team USA
Snowboarder earns U.S. first medal of 2022 Olympics

Latest News

City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office launches online ordering system
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Enzo worked with Cpl. Cook for over five years before retiring and becoming his pet.
Retired LPD K9 Enzo dies
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users