Grass fire burns abandoned home in East Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews from Idalou and Roosevelt worked to put out a fire in East Lubbock County Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 1:20 p.m. It was in the 400 block of North County Road 2900.

Horses were moved to a safe location. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

An abandoned house on the property caught on fire, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Horses kept nearby were moved to a safe location by the owner of the property.

As of 2:40 p.m., the fire was reported to be out. There is no word on how the fire started.

An abandoned house caught on fire. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

