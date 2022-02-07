Local Listings
Home destroyed by fire in East Lubbock County

Mobile home fire in East Lubbock County
Mobile home fire in East Lubbock County(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Buffalo Springs Lake, Slaton and Roosevelt fire departments were called to a house fire at 4:30 p.m. east of Buffalo Springs Lake.

The fire was at a mobile home on East County Road 6950.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. The home appeared to be a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials say there was ammunition inside the home and the fire set off the ammunition.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

