NEW HOME, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards are the fifth KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

In their last match-up against Ropes, the Leopards beat the Eagles 99-22 to improve to (25-4) overall and (6-0) in district play.

Next, New Home will play host to Smyer Tuesday, and Post on Friday.

