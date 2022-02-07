Mostly mild South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly mild conditions highlight this week’s weather. Nights and mornings will continue cold, but not as cold as what hit the area late last week. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 50s to 60s, at least through the work week.

After lows in the teens and 20s this morning, temperatures will peak in the 50s this afternoon. It will be sunny with a light breeze. Not bad for early February.

Cold and clear tonight with lows in the 20s. Winds will remain on the light side.

Warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs in the 60s. That’s about 5 to 10 degrees above the average for the time of year. Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The afternoon will be quite breezy. A westerly wind will range from about 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Back in the 20s Wednesday morning and 60s Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, the day will be generally sunny and winds generally light.

A little cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the 50s, near average for the date. It will be partly cloudy and breezy, which will add a chill to the air.

Temperatures will start in the 20s and max-out in the 60s Friday. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a bit of a breeze. Again, mild for the time of year.

Light wind today, then quite breezy Tuesday afternoon. No major wind event this week! (KCBD First Alert)

A chill will return just in time to kick off the weekend. Highs in the 40s will be common across the KCBD viewing area Saturday. It will be accompanied by a brisk breeze - cold if you are out in it and not dressed for it.

Our forecast for the weekend, at least for now, is dry. I’m watching a couple of elements which might change that outlook. Keep an eye that and more with our 10-Day forecast here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App - free from your app or play store.

Lubbock Climatology

55°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 3 degrees below the average high for the date, February 6. The record high for the date is 81° (set in 2015).

18° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s February 7 average low is 29° and the high 58°. The record low for the date is -3° (set in 1933) and the record high 84° (set in 1918 and tied in 2015).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for February is 0.12″. That’s 0.01″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.32″, which is 0.46″ below average for the year-to-date.

Total snowfall this month at the Lubbock Airport is 1.6″. The total for the season to date is 2.6″. For the season-to-date, that is 2.9″ below average.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 6:24 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:39 AM CST. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:25 PM CST.

