Retired LPD K9 Enzo dies

Enzo worked with Cpl. Cook for over five years before retiring and becoming his pet.
Enzo worked with Cpl. Cook for over five years before retiring and becoming his pet.
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A retired Lubbock Police Department K9 died from a medical condition Friday.

LPD K9 Enzo
LPD K9 Enzo

Enzo had been with LPD since 2015. He retired in 2020 and went home with his handler, Corporal Joe Cook.

Enzo and Cpl. Cook were a nationally recognized team. In 2018, they took home fifth place in the patrol competition at the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association’s training conference.

Enzo died with Cp. Cook by his side.

Thank you for your service, Enzo!

