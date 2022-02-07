Retired LPD K9 Enzo dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A retired Lubbock Police Department K9 died from a medical condition Friday.

LPD K9 Enzo (Lubbock Police Department)

Enzo had been with LPD since 2015. He retired in 2020 and went home with his handler, Corporal Joe Cook.

Enzo and Cpl. Cook were a nationally recognized team. In 2018, they took home fifth place in the patrol competition at the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association’s training conference.

Enzo died with Cp. Cook by his side.

Thank you for your service, Enzo!

