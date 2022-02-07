Local Listings
Sewer tap construction will begin on Tuesday

Construction of a sewer tap to serve 7510 63rd Street will begin.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc., will begin construction of a sewer tap to serve 7510 63rd Street.

This project will close Xenia Avenue to all traffic between 61st and 62nd Streets.

Residents that live on 61st Street should come south from the intersection of 58th Street and Xenia Avenue.

Residents that live on 62nd Street should come north from 63rd Street and Xenia Avenue.

All other drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction. There will be no overnight street closures. This project is expected to last all week.

