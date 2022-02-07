Spaces available for basic phlebotomy course at South Plains College

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Spaces are still available in the upcoming Basic Phlebotomy class at South Plains College. The class starts Monday (Feb. 14) from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays in Room 124 of the Technical Arts Building. Enrollment is limited to 10 students.

The tuition costs $565. The textbook to be used is “The Complete Textbook of Phlebotomy” fourth or fifth edition written by Lynn B. Hoeltke. Georgia Wilson will be the instructor. Clinical Instruction (24 hours) will be announced.

Sponsored by SPC’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education, the classroom and clinical instruction in skill development of blood collection methods will be provided for students. Participants will learn a variety of blood collection methods using proper techniques and universal precautions. The students will use vacuum collection devices, syringes, capillary skin puncture, butterfly needles and blood culture, and specimen collection on adults, children and infants.

The course focuses on infection prevention, proper patient identification, labeling of specimen and quality assurance, specimen handling, processing and accessioning. Topics include professionalism, ethics and medical terminology.

Participants who satisfactorily complete the course will receive a certificate for 6.0 Continuing Education Units for 60 contact hours of instruction. Students must complete 50 sticks to earn the certificate.

NOTE: Students must provide proof of immunization for MMR, Tetanus no older than 8 years, Hepatitis B Series, Varicella or proof of chickenpox, flu shot and have a current negative TB test no older than 12 months; photo identification and social security card. A criminal background check will be performed for all students. Students must be at least 18 years of age.

For more information, call Kasey Reyes, administrative assistant to the Director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development, at 806-716-2341 or kreyes@southplainscollege.edu.

