Texans urged to vote early in March 1 Primary Election

Early voting for the March 1 Primary Election begins on Feb. 14, 2022.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All eligible Texas voters are urged to vote early for the March 1 Primary Election.

Early voting begins Monday, February 14, 2022, and ends Friday, February 25, 2022. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is February 18, 2022.

Voters are able to cast a ballot at any location in their county of residence.

To see sample ballots, click here.

