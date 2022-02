LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team has hit a season high in the polls.

The Red Raiders climbed to No. 9 in the AP Top 25, jumping five spots from their No. 14 ranking last week.

The ranking comes after Tech topped Texas at home in a high-profile matchup and beat West Virginia on the road Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.