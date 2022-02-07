Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Looking for a gig for Super Bowl Sunday?

This one is offering a pretty significant payday.

“The Game Day” is an online entertainment network that focuses on sports betting. It’s looking for someone to watch the game and detail everything that takes place, from the game itself, to the halftime show, to the commercials.

The “Super Bowl analyst” could earn up to $2,022 by answering questions throughout the game. Each correct answer pays around $135.

Applicants must be 21 years old and a U.S. citizen. Applications must be submitted on “The Game Day” website by 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. The chosen candidate will be contacted by email Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
Julia Marino with Team USA
Snowboarder earns U.S. first medal of 2022 Olympics

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
Monday brought a flurry of high-level diplomatic sit-downs as the West tries to ease tensions...
Diplomatic efforts ramp up amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Wash., police shows a shooting...
Police: 1 killed in shooting at Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state