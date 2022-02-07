United Supermarkets will donate socks to the Salvation Army

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Representatives of The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Lubbock following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative on Tuesday, February 8.

Through the fall and winter months, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of Hanes socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene, and Wichita Falls.

The donation will take place at the United Supermarkets located at 12815 Indiana Avenue at 10:00 a.m.

