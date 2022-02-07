Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Abbott holds news conference at new Great Lakes Cheese facility in Abilene

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on Monday, February 7 at the construction site of the new Great Lakes Cheese facility in Abilene. The Governor will be joined by Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, Great Lakes Cheese Board Chairman Heidi Eller, and the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) Director Adriana Cruz.

In April 2021, Governor Abbott announced that Great Lakes Cheese is establishing a new Packaging and Distribution Facility in Abilene. The project will create over 500 new jobs and represents almost $185 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $3,000,000 was extended to Great Lakes Cheese. Great Lakes Cheese is a manufacturer and packager of natural and processed bulk, shredded, and sliced cheeses.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
Julia Marino with Team USA
Snowboarder earns U.S. first medal of 2022 Olympics
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship

Latest News

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical February 8 - 9, 2022 at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing...
Buddy Holly Hall presents ‘Beautiful - The Carole King Musical’
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Woman dies from injuries after Friday duplex fire
Abbott Great Lakes Cheese conference
Early voting for the March 1 Primary Election begins on Feb. 14, 2022.
Texans urged to vote early in March 1 Primary Election