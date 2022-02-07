WATCH: Gov. Abbott holds news conference at new Great Lakes Cheese facility in Abilene

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on Monday, February 7 at the construction site of the new Great Lakes Cheese facility in Abilene. The Governor will be joined by Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, Great Lakes Cheese Board Chairman Heidi Eller, and the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) Director Adriana Cruz.

In April 2021, Governor Abbott announced that Great Lakes Cheese is establishing a new Packaging and Distribution Facility in Abilene. The project will create over 500 new jobs and represents almost $185 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $3,000,000 was extended to Great Lakes Cheese. Great Lakes Cheese is a manufacturer and packager of natural and processed bulk, shredded, and sliced cheeses.

