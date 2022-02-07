WBU alum honored in Plainview, reflects on Olympic journey

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Six months after her landmark victory against Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria (freestyle 68kg), Olympic wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock is still enjoying her memories from the Tokyo Games.

Mensah-Stock, who won national titles for Wayland Baptist University in 2015 and 2017, stopped at her former home Monday. Before she took photos with friends and emerging wrestlers, she was also there for a major announcement.

There was a ceremony Monday morning at Plainview City Hall to celebrate and announce Tamyra Mensah-Stock Day at City Hall with Plainview Mayor Charles Starnes.

“Tamyra Mensah-Stock has distinguished herself as an Olympic gold medalist, having won Olympic gold in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on August 3, 2021,” said Plainview mayor Charles Starnes.

For the former Flying Queen, her post-Olympic life has included an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as a cameo at WWE’s SummerSlam event.

“There hasn’t really been a lot of peace. There’s been a lot of traveling... A lot of just ‘Hey! We need you here! We need you here! We’d like to interview there! And, It’s been really busy,” she said.

Claude Lusk, who serves as WBU’s senior vice president of operations and student life, is also a close friend of the Olympian. While Tamyra’s dominant performance in Tokyo drew attention around the globe, so did her personality.

“It’s a blessing to get to journey with someone that’s an exceptional talent, who is also an exceptional individual,” he said.

By committing to compete for Wayland years ago, Mensah-Stock knew the university would play a vital role on her path to the Olympic stage.

“When we verbally committed to them, I had said that I had a heart of a champion and a heart of gold, and I want to be an Olympic champ, and he was like “Oh, you do!. Let’s see if we can try to make that happen!” she said.

“Being at Wayland, it was honestly like the perfect atmosphere. It was small. Pretty much, you knew everybody every time you walk around campus. The accountability was incredible. I’m not going to say I bleed blue, but I kind’ve do!”, she said while showing off the blue-colored braids in her hair.

Even though Tamyra doesn’t know as many athletes who are currently competing at the 2020 Winter Games in Beijing, she says everyone on Team USA shares the same struggles and sacrifices.

“At the Winter Olympics, every athlete knows the traumas, and trials and tribulations that we are all going through,” she said. “I pray that they keep their heads on their shoulders and that they just stay humble, kind, and just continue working hard because I understand the struggle!... Even if it’s their first, second, or fifth Olympics.”

