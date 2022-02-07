Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire and Rescue officials say an adult female has died from her injuries after a fire on Friday morning. The woman has been identified as 55-year-old Carlene Mendoza.

It happened at the Summit Duplexes near 44th and Ave. Q just before 11 a.m.

A resident at a neighboring apartment complex called 911 and reported seeing smoke coming from one of the units.

Fire crews were able to extinguish and contain the damage to the living room area.

Four people were injured in the fire. The two people who lived in the duplex were taken to the hospital due to fire-related injuries. The woman who died was one of the two taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire has been classified as accidental.

