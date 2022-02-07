Xcel Energy emergency repair will shut off power to most of Ralls

RALLS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy has announced an emergency repair at the Ralls substation will interrupt service for 492 customers at 4:15 p.m. today. Not all of Ralls will be affected, but most will.

A substation crew will replace a malfunctioning switch in a process that will take approximately one hour to complete. Once the switch is replaced, service will be restored to the affected customers.

Xcel Energy regrets the inconvenience and the short notice, but the repair is necessary to avoid damage to the substation that could cause an extended outage.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Xcel Energy.