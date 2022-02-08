2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to University Medical Center in serious condition after a crash in South Lubbock Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near 149th and University Avenue around 8 a.m.
DPS officials say a small SUV was heading northbound on University when the vehicle veered into the southbound lane.
The SUV crashed into a pickup truck.
Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center.
A school bus stopped at the crash site, but was not involved in the crash.
