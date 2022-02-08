Local Listings
2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

2 people were seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 8, 2022 near 149th and University.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to University Medical Center in serious condition after a crash in South Lubbock Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near 149th and University Avenue around 8 a.m.

DPS officials say a small SUV was heading northbound on University when the vehicle veered into the southbound lane.

The SUV crashed into a pickup truck.

Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center.

A school bus stopped at the crash site, but was not involved in the crash.

