2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to University Medical Center in serious condition after a crash in South Lubbock Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near 149th and University Avenue around 8 a.m.

DPS officials say a small SUV was heading northbound on University when the vehicle veered into the southbound lane.

The SUV crashed into a pickup truck.

Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center.

A school bus stopped at the crash site, but was not involved in the crash.

