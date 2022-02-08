4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS officials said four people were killed, including three children, in a wreck near Adrian yesterday.

The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. on Interstate 40.

A semi-truck was east on I-40 when a 2001 GMC Yukon was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into the semi-truck.

The GMC Yukon came to rest in the center median on its passenger side, according to DPS. All passengers were pronounced dead on scene.

Those killed included 25-year-old Sabrina Watson, a 7-year-old girl, three-year-old boy, and an eight-month-old girl. All were of Edmond, Oklahoma.

The driver of the semi-truck was injured and transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

