Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian

(Source: Gray News)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS officials said four people were killed, including three children, in a wreck near Adrian yesterday.

The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. on Interstate 40.

A semi-truck was east on I-40 when a 2001 GMC Yukon was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into the semi-truck.

The GMC Yukon came to rest in the center median on its passenger side, according to DPS. All passengers were pronounced dead on scene.

Those killed included 25-year-old Sabrina Watson, a 7-year-old girl, three-year-old boy, and an eight-month-old girl. All were of Edmond, Oklahoma.

The driver of the semi-truck was injured and transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland...
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting
Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in civil and...
Bart Reagor requests new attorney
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.
Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 8, 2022 near 149th and University.
2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
United Family donates 1,000 pairs of socks
United Supermarkets donates socks to the Salvation Army
KCBD News at Noon
A motorcyclist has died after a motorcycle crash south of Snyder Sunday evening.
Snyder man killed in motorcycle crash Sunday evening