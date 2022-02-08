Local Listings
Allsup’s officially coming to Lubbock

Sources say the Allsups's will be located in the old Arrogant Texas at the corner of Broadway and University.(Facebook: Ryan Sanders)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allusp’s, a privately owned chain of convenience stores throughout West Texas and New Mexico, will soon make its way into the Lubbock city limits.

A source with BuildRite Construction says the gas station will be located at the old Arrogant Texas on the corner of Broadway and University Ave.

Here it is!!! Texas Tech and Lubbock, Allsups is officially hitting the city limits. On the corner of broadway and...

Posted by Ryan Sanders on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

It’ll include a walk-up bar, full kitchen and dining area. Sources say this is only the beginning and more stores are expected to pop up in our area.

