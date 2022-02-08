Allsup’s officially coming to Lubbock
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allusp’s, a privately owned chain of convenience stores throughout West Texas and New Mexico, will soon make its way into the Lubbock city limits.
A source with BuildRite Construction says the gas station will be located at the old Arrogant Texas on the corner of Broadway and University Ave.
It’ll include a walk-up bar, full kitchen and dining area. Sources say this is only the beginning and more stores are expected to pop up in our area.
