Allsup’s officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas

A source with BuildRite Construction says the gas station will be located at the old Arrogant Texas on the corner of Broadway and University Ave.

It’ll include a walk-up bar, full kitchen and dining area. Sources say this is only the beginning and more stores are expected to pop up in our area.

