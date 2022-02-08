Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amarillo City Council passes incentive to bring Buc-ee’s to Amarillo

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The almost legendary Buc-ee’s will bring a large entry into I-40 choices for travelers.

Today, the Amarillo City Council passed an incentive of sales tax rebates totaling about $4.5 million over 20 years.

However, there will be no property discount for the building and facilities expected to cost more than $30 million.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman also said a possible benefit could be more development of the vacant land at Airport Boulevard and East I-40.

He said there are 100 acres around it undeveloped.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland...
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 8, 2022 near 149th and University.
2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in civil and...
Bart Reagor requests new attorney

Latest News

Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Former Lubbock news reporter becomes mother while husband competes in Winter Olympics
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Metros sending the most people to Lubbock
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Texas Education Agency nominates 3 South Plains schools as Blue Ribbon designees
RENT 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR COMES TO THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL IN LUBBOCK MARCH 15, 2022
RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is coming to Lubbock
Children's book author and former Williams Elementary School student Jennifer Coleman.
LISD honors exemplary alumna, adds children’s author to ‘Hall of Honor’