Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied a request by the 12 states to pause rules for the federal government’s family planning program while their case is heard. The states were eager to stop implementation before the next round of federal grants starts rolling out in March.

At issue are new rules from President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services that returned the federal family planning program, called Title X, to how it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland...
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 8, 2022 near 149th and University.
2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in civil and...
Bart Reagor requests new attorney

Latest News

RENT 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR COMES TO THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL IN LUBBOCK MARCH 15, 2022
RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is coming to Lubbock
Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US
Children's book author and former Williams Elementary School student Jennifer Coleman.
LISD honors exemplary alumna, adds children’s author to ‘Hall of Honor’
Pat Kelly running for City Council Dist. 1
Pat Kelly running for City Council Dist. 1
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’