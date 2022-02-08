Local Listings
Bart Reagor requests new attorney

Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in civil and...
Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in civil and criminal court.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in the Civil and Criminal Court.

He asks a federal judge in Amarillo to allow John Markham II to work in Texas for Reagor’s case only.

Markham started on Wall Street, then served the Justice Department in San Diego, San Francisco, and Boston.

Court records show Reagor is also asking for a 3-week delay in a hearing set for Wednesday.

If the court approves these motions, the forfeiture hearing against the U.S. Attorneys would be Markham’s first as Reagor’s representative.

