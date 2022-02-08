Bart Reagor requests new attorney

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in the Civil and Criminal Court.

He asks a federal judge in Amarillo to allow John Markham II to work in Texas for Reagor’s case only.

Markham started on Wall Street, then served the Justice Department in San Diego, San Francisco, and Boston.

Court records show Reagor is also asking for a 3-week delay in a hearing set for Wednesday.

If the court approves these motions, the forfeiture hearing against the U.S. Attorneys would be Markham’s first as Reagor’s representative.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.