Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech Men’s Basketball now in Top 10

Team moves up to #9 in AP Top 25 Poll

Red Raiders face OU tomorrow night in Norman, Oklahoma

Bart Reagor requests new attorney

asked federal judge for permission to hire former federal prosecutor

also asking for a 3-week delay in a hearing set for Wednesday

he is scheduled to be sentenced March 10th

Threat of Russia invading Ukraine continues

President Biden said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be shut down if Russia invades

The U-S and its NATO allies say they are prepared to act if Russia does not back down

Russia say it has no plans to invade Ukraine

