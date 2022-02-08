Local Listings
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech Men’s Basketball now in Top 10

  • Team moves up to #9 in AP Top 25 Poll
  • Red Raiders face OU tomorrow night in Norman, Oklahoma

Bart Reagor requests new attorney

  • asked federal judge for permission to hire former federal prosecutor
  • also asking for a 3-week delay in a hearing set for Wednesday
  • he is scheduled to be sentenced March 10th

Threat of Russia invading Ukraine continues

  • President Biden said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be shut down if Russia invades
  • The U-S and its NATO allies say they are prepared to act if Russia does not back down
  • Russia say it has no plans to invade Ukraine

