Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Texas Tech Men’s Basketball now in Top 10
- Team moves up to #9 in AP Top 25 Poll
- Red Raiders face OU tomorrow night in Norman, Oklahoma
Bart Reagor requests new attorney
- asked federal judge for permission to hire former federal prosecutor
- also asking for a 3-week delay in a hearing set for Wednesday
- he is scheduled to be sentenced March 10th
Threat of Russia invading Ukraine continues
- President Biden said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be shut down if Russia invades
- The U-S and its NATO allies say they are prepared to act if Russia does not back down
- Russia say it has no plans to invade Ukraine
