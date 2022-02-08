Local Listings
DPS investigating fatal crash in Lockney

One person died, another injured in a crash on Hwy. 70 in Lockney on Feb. 8, 2022.
One person died, another injured in a crash on Hwy. 70 in Lockney on Feb. 8, 2022.(Floyd County Record)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOCKNEY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lockney Tuesday afternoon, according to the Floyd County Record.

The crash happened along Hwy. 70 near FM 378 just after 3 p.m. and involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck.

Officials with DPS says the pickup was traveling southbound on FM 378 and the semi was traveling eastbound on US 70. They collided in the intersection.

The driver of the pickup has died and the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital.

Hwy. 70 is shut down until the crash can be cleared.

The Lockney and Floydada police departments and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene with fire departments and EMS from both towns.

