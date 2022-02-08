Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee, son killed while walking from crash scene

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas issued a statement Tuesday following the death of Lubbock employee Nikkee Neel and her son who were struck by a driver Friday evening after walking for help from an unrelated crash.

Neel and her 6-year-old son died from their injuries after being struck by a 2008 Chevrolet passenger van headed westbound on U.S. 84 and CR 1500.

“She was not only a valued employee, but loved by her coworkers, and will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to Nikkee and Malachi’s family during this difficult time. They will remain in our thoughts and prayers,” President and CEO Robin Raney said in a statement.

The public can assist with funeral expenses by donating directly to Grace Funeral Care by calling 806-636-0040.

“She was a beautiful person with a big heart who was a wonderful mother,” Lashay Harvey, general store manager of the Goodwill location where Nikki worked, said. “Malachi had a beautiful smile and was full of love, happiness, and loved his mom dearly. Gone too soon.”

