KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Coco

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Coco, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix.

Staff says he’s a sweet boy who plays well with other dogs, but doesn’t like it when they are too rough. Coco is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samuel

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.