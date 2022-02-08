Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Leprino Foods to bring the cheddar to West Texas, boosting area dairy farmers

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The prominence of the dairy industry is growing in our part of the state and that is translating into hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars invested in West Texas. A new cheese packaging and distribution center touted Monday in Abilene is expected to create 500 jobs and $185 million in capital over the next couple of years.

Here in Lubbock, Leprino Foods is expected to start construction on its plant this summer. When the plant opens its doors, it will rely on nearby dairy farmers for supply. That includes John DeVos, the owner of Fox Dairy just outside of Plainview. He’s a member of Dairy Farmers of America, the co-op that purchases milk for Leprino.

“Our co-op has contracts that bring the milk into Arkansas, sometimes into Georgia, Nashville, quite often it goes to Alabama. And those are markets that might bring a good price, but there is a lot of costs involved too,” DeVos said.

Because of those high transportation costs, he’s excited there will be a processing plant right down the road. DeVos says 20 years ago, there were hardly any dairies in the panhandle.

“Well, it tells us that we’ve grown tremendously. We have other plants in the area, but apparently, there is still room for more processing,” DeVos said.

Fox Dairy was part of that growth. DeVos, originally born and raised in Holland, moved his family to West Texas in 2002 to start the farm from scratch. It now operates with 3,000 head of milking cattle. Soon, his sons will take over the business and he says the Leprino plant provides some insurance that the dairy industry in the panhandle will last for generations.

“We’ve established the dairy industry here with the dairy producers, but now we, we building more and more infrastructure to give it longevity in this part of the world,” DeVos said.

DeVos says the dairy industry brings a lot of economic development to the area and the new plant will only spur that growth.

“And even for the local economy, Lubbock is getting more, more businesses there. And then people can find other jobs maybe, better-paying jobs, there’s more. It will keep Lubbock growing, too,” DeVos said.

At DeVos’ last co-op meeting, he heard Leprino Foods is still on track to start construction on the Lubbock County plant this June. It plans to start accepting milk in early 2025.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland...
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing

Latest News

Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in civil and...
Bart Reagor requests new attorney
Williams ES alumna returns as children's book author
Williams ES alumna returns as children’s book author
Mobile home fire in East Lubbock County
Home destroyed by fire in East Lubbock County
Tamyra Mensah-Stock won national titles for Wayland Baptist University in 2015 and 2017
WBU alum honored in Plainview, reflects on Olympic journey