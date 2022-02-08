LISD honors exemplary alumna, adds children’s author to ‘Hall of Honor’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock ISD elementary school honored one of its exemplary alumnae today.

Jennifer Coleman is a children’s book author and came to celebrate Cowboy Day at Williams Elementary.

She read her newest book and sang along with students. She also signed copies of her work for them.

The school added Coleman to its Hall of Honor showing all Wildcats are capable of accomplishing extraordinary things.

“I just love the fact that I’m able to continue inspiring after I leave today. I want kids to know that anything is possible and I’m living proof -- I was one of them, here, in this building -- so I hope they continue to aspire like I did,” she said.

Coleman attributes part of her success to a writing award she earned at Williams Elementary.

