WATCH LIVE: Lubbock Police to release crime stats for 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During today’s Lubbock City Council meeting work session, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell will present the 2021 crime statistics, call response and enforcement data.

The work session begins at 1:30 p.m.

KCBD will live stream the presentation here.

Last year, the 2020 report revealed homicides were up 105 percent from 2019 with 41 homicides. There were 20 homicides in 2019.

