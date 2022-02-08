Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Lubbock Police to release crime stats for 2021

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During today’s Lubbock City Council meeting work session, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell will present the 2021 crime statistics, call response and enforcement data.

The work session begins at 1:30 p.m.

KCBD will live stream the presentation here.

Last year, the 2020 report revealed homicides were up 105 percent from 2019 with 41 homicides. There were 20 homicides in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland...
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting
Bart Reagor wants to hire a formal federal prosecutor from Boston to represent him in civil and...
Bart Reagor requests new attorney
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.
Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Sources say the Allsups's will be located in the old Arrogant Texas at the corner of Broadway...
Allsup’s officially coming to Lubbock
Join us for an elegant dinner and presentation at 6 p.m. on March 3rd at the Lubbock Memorial...
YWCA to host 2022 Women of Excellence induction ceremony
Noon Notebook: 2022 Women of Excellence
Noon Notebook - YWCA 2022 Women in Excellence Induction Ceremony
LPD releases crime stats for 2021