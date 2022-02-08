Local Listings
Parents indicted after infant dies from drug toxicity

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and woman have been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of a two-month-old child in July 2021.

The arrest warrant says on July 11, 2021, around 4 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in Idalou where an infant needed an ambulance. When they arrived, they found the infant was deceased.

Prosecutors say Adam and Sarah Canales admitted to giving their two-month-old child over-the-counter medicine multiple times to get her to sleep.

An autopsy showed drugs matching ZzzQuil cold medicine and Benadryl in the child’s system at the time of her death. Deputies reported finding the same medicines inside their home during the investigation.

Adam and Sarah are booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and are being held on a $100,000 bond each.

