Pat Kelly running for City Council Dist. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A candidate will declare his candidacy to represent Northeast Lubbock since City Councilman Juan Chadis is not running for re-election.

Pat Kelly is a 30-year veteran of the Lubbock Police Department and he owns Pat Kelly Construction.

He says his focus will be on stopping violent crime, stopping abortion, fighting appraisal creep, lowering property taxes and lowering utility bills.

Kelly says those are keeping people from owning homes in Lubbock

He will declare his candidacy in the City Council chambers at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

