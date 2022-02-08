Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party are coming to Lubbock

Local Listings
Piff the Magic Dragon, Mr. Piffles, and Puddles Pity Party
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Award-winning comedic magician, Piff the Magic Dragon has teamed up with world-renowned golden voice clown, Puddles Pity Party for their Misery Loves Company tour.

They will visit 19 cities across the U.S. including a stop in Lubbock on Thursday, November 3rd, at the Helen Devitt Jones Theatre at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Piff the Magic Dragon will perform with his sidekick, Mr. Piffles (the world’s only magic performing chihuahua). Together, they have won several Best of Las Vegas awards for their long-standing show at the iconic Flamingo Hotel & Casino. Piff was a viral sensation on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and voted one of Variety’s Top Ten Comics to Watch.

Piff the Magic Dragon blends comedy with magic to deliver “the right amount of wrong” while Puddles Pity Party’s voice has been compared to rock legends like Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury. The 7-foot sad clown has amassed nearly 900,000 Youtube subscribers and performed sold-out shows all over the world, including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, London’s Sojo Theatre, and a residency at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Piff and Puddles perform their own set, but the set overlaps with collaboration between the two artists. The double-billing runs about 120 minutes (including intermission) and while the show is appropriate for kids, it’s not a kids’ show.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m.

The tickets will range from $26.50 to $59.50 plus taxes and fees. There will be a limited number of preshow meet and greet tickets. For more information, click here.

