Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting

Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m.

Police received a call about shots being fired. When they arrived in the 5600 block of 48th Street, they found 18-year-old Haley Graham injured.

She was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance.

Lubbock Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

