RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is coming to Lubbock

RENT 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR COMES TO THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL IN LUBBOCK MARCH 15, 2022
RENT 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR COMES TO THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL IN LUBBOCK MARCH 15, 2022
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is coming to the Buddy Holly Hall on March 15, as part of the Broadway is Back at the Buddy Holly Hall Series.

This Tony-award and Pulitzer-price winning phenomenon has been inspiring us to choose love over fear and to live without regret for over a quarter of a century.

Tours of RENT have crisscrossed the country since 1996, performing in 27 countries across six continents, 237 cities, and surpassing 1,000 performances.

It follows the lives of a diverse group of friends who are struggling artists following their dreams without selling out. RENT received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996, to ecstatic reviews and moved to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Based on the original direction by Michael Greif, Evan Ensign re-stages the 25th Anniversary Tour.

Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (choreographer) and Angela Wendt (costume design) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (lighting design), Keith Caggiano (sound design), Dave Pepin (music supervision), Owen Johnston (associate choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour.

The 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your final chance to experience this celebrated musical that has been translated into every major language.

The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office along with BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com are the official sources for tickets to all shows in the Broadway is Back at the Buddy Holly Hall Series. Tickets to RENT start at $40 and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 1-800-514-3849.

