Snyder man killed in motorcycle crash Sunday evening

A motorcyclist has died after a motorcycle crash south of Snyder Sunday evening.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Scurry County, just south of Snyder.

Domingo Moncevais III, of Snyder, died at the scene. The DPS says Moncevais was traveling north on SH 350 when he lost control and veered into the east side ditch.

Moncevais was thrown from the motorcycle as it went through a fence and into the field.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

