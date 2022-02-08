South Plains warmer, breezier

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The most notable changes in our local weather this week are relatively limited changes to temperature and wind.

Today begins cold with lows mostly in the 20s on the Caprock and 30s off (east of) the Caprock. Wind chills have been running in the teens on the Cap and 20s to the east.

Highs today slightly above average for the date, and about ten degrees warmer than yesterday. (KCBD First Alert)

Today also begins sunny. Late this afternoon a few clouds will arrive. It will be quite breezy, with wind speeds generally 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will peak in the 60s. That’s a little above the average for the time of year and about ten degrees warmer than yesterday.

This evening will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Temperatures will drop into the 50s around sunset, then quickly into the 40s.

Tomorrow morning we will be back in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Wednesday will be sunny with a slight breeze. Afternoon temperatures again will peak in the 60s.

Thursday brings a few more clouds into the area for a partly cloudy sky. Morning lows will be in the 20s on the Caprock and 30s off the Caprock. The afternoon will be breezy and cool.

Friday will be sunny with a cold early morning and a seasonably warm, and breezy, afternoon. Lubbock will begin the day in the upper 20s but end it in the upper 60s. Mild for the time of year.

It's late Winter, with an early Spring-like weather pattern. There's good news - no major wind event in sight. (KCBD First Alert)

Saturday brings a few changes. It will be mostly cloudy and quite chilly. Highs will range from the mid-40s to low 50s. Accompanied by a brisk breeze, that is cold if you are outside and not dressed for conditions.

My forecast for the weekend remains dry. I’m watching a couple of elements which might change that outlook. Keep an eye that and more with our 10-Day forecast here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App - free from your app or play store.

Lubbock Climatology

55°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is three degrees below the average high for the date, February 7. The record high for the date is 84° (set in 1918 and tied 2015).

26° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s February 8 average low is 29° and the high 58°. The record low for the date is -17° (set in 1933), which is Lubbock’s all-time record low temperature. The record high for the date is 83° (set in 1951).

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 6:25 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:37 AM CST. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:26 PM CST.

