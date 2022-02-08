Local Listings
Teen indicted on charge of criminally negligent homicide in ‘accidental’ January shooting

17-year-old Jaden Montelongo turned himself into the Lubbock County Detention Center at approximately 8:30 p.m. January 25. He was booked into the center and is being held on $50,000 bond.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A teen has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Austin Cruz in mid-January.

17-year-old Jason Montelongo is charged with criminally negligent homicide. Investigators believe the shooting on January 13 was accidental.

Montelongo is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He was booked on Jan. 25.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call near 9th and Vicksburg Ave. just after 9 a.m. The caller told police someone had been shot and the gun “went off by accident”.

Cruz was found at the scene covered in blood and appeared unresponsive. He was taken to UMC where he later died.

If convicted, Montelongo faces up to two years in a state prison.

