Texas Education Agency nominates 3 South Plains schools as Blue Ribbon designees
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Education Agency announced the nomination of 26 Texas public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon School designees. Three of those schools are on the South Plains: Muleshoe, Smyer, and Springlake-Earth.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools which have higher student achievement and/or highlights where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations.
The nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process conducted by the United States Department of Education. National award winners will be announced in September of 2022. Schools that receive the designation will be recognized at the National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.
The nominated schools in Texas for 2022 include the following honorees:
Exemplary High-Performing Schools
Kerr High School - Alief ISD
East Elementary - Brownwood ISD
School for the Talented and Gifted - Dallas ISD
School of Science and Engineering - Dallas ISD
Devers Elementary - Devers ISD
Garden City Elementary - Glasscock County ISD
Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute - Grand Prairie ISD
Gruver Elementary - Gruver ISD
Gruver Junior High - Gruver ISD
Happy High School - Happy ISD
Early College High School at Midland College - Midland ISD
Nursery Elementary - Nursery ISD
Vega Elementary - Vega ISD
Exemplary Achievement-Gap-Closing Schools
Bynum School - Bynum ISD
Claude Schools - Claude ISD
Dekalb Elementary - Dekalb ISD
Terrell Elementary - Denison ISD
J L Everhart Magnet Elementary - Longview ISD
Muleshoe High School - Muleshoe ISD
Smyer Schools - Smyer ISD
Somerset Elementary - Somerset ISD
Sonora Secondary School - Sonora ISD
Springlake-Earth Elementary/Middle School - Springlake-Earth ISD
Three Rivers Elementary - Three Rivers ISD
Valley Mills High School - Valley Mills ISD
Wink Elementary - Wink-Loving ISD
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.