Texas Education Agency nominates 3 South Plains schools as Blue Ribbon designees

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Education Agency announced the nomination of 26 Texas public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon School designees. Three of those schools are on the South Plains: Muleshoe, Smyer, and Springlake-Earth.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools which have higher student achievement and/or highlights where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations.

The nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process conducted by the United States Department of Education. National award winners will be announced in September of 2022. Schools that receive the designation will be recognized at the National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The nominated schools in Texas for 2022 include the following honorees:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools

Kerr High School - Alief ISD

East Elementary - Brownwood ISD

School for the Talented and Gifted - Dallas ISD

School of Science and Engineering - Dallas ISD

Devers Elementary - Devers ISD

Garden City Elementary - Glasscock County ISD

Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute - Grand Prairie ISD

Gruver Elementary - Gruver ISD

Gruver Junior High - Gruver ISD

Happy High School - Happy ISD

Early College High School at Midland College - Midland ISD

Nursery Elementary - Nursery ISD

Vega Elementary - Vega ISD

Exemplary Achievement-Gap-Closing Schools

Bynum School - Bynum ISD

Claude Schools - Claude ISD

Dekalb Elementary - Dekalb ISD

Terrell Elementary - Denison ISD

J L Everhart Magnet Elementary - Longview ISD

Muleshoe High School - Muleshoe ISD

Smyer Schools - Smyer ISD

Somerset Elementary - Somerset ISD

Sonora Secondary School - Sonora ISD

Springlake-Earth Elementary/Middle School - Springlake-Earth ISD

Three Rivers Elementary - Three Rivers ISD

Valley Mills High School - Valley Mills ISD

Wink Elementary - Wink-Loving ISD

