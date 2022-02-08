Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Williams ES alumna returns as children’s book author

Williams ES alumna returns as children's book author
Williams ES alumna returns as children's book author(Courtesy of LISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Children’s book author and former Williams Elementary School student Jennifer Coleman is visiting her elementary alma mater on Tuesday, February 8, to highlight her new book and receive a special campus honor.

The campus is celebrating Cowboy Day with a visit from Coleman, who will be introducing students to her recent book, “Come ‘N Git It,” which features Cookie and his cowboy chuck wagon. Students will enjoy hearing the book read by the author, participating in a “Deep in the Heart of Texas” sing-a-long, and chowing down on a chuckwagon lunch. Books will be available for purchase with a special book signing opportunity.

Coleman will also be honored with an induction to the Williams Elementary School Hall of Honor with encouragement to students that all Wildcats are capable of setting goals and reaching extraordinary accomplishments.

Coleman attributes part of her success to a writing award she received when she was a second-grade student at Williams.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland...
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting

Latest News

Construction of a sewer tap to serve 7510 63rd Street will begin.
Sewer tap construction will begin on Tuesday
United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks
United Supermarkets will donate socks to the Salvation Army
BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical February 8 - 9, 2022 at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing...
Buddy Holly Hall presents ‘Beautiful - The Carole King Musical’
Each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to...
‘Back in the Saddle’ 70th Annual Pancake Festival