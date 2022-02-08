Williams ES alumna returns as children’s book author

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Children’s book author and former Williams Elementary School student Jennifer Coleman is visiting her elementary alma mater on Tuesday, February 8, to highlight her new book and receive a special campus honor.

The campus is celebrating Cowboy Day with a visit from Coleman, who will be introducing students to her recent book, “Come ‘N Git It,” which features Cookie and his cowboy chuck wagon. Students will enjoy hearing the book read by the author, participating in a “Deep in the Heart of Texas” sing-a-long, and chowing down on a chuckwagon lunch. Books will be available for purchase with a special book signing opportunity.

Coleman will also be honored with an induction to the Williams Elementary School Hall of Honor with encouragement to students that all Wildcats are capable of setting goals and reaching extraordinary accomplishments.

Coleman attributes part of her success to a writing award she received when she was a second-grade student at Williams.

