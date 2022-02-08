YWCA to host 2022 Women of Excellence induction ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The YWCA of Lubbock proudly counts Women of Excellence as one of its annual projects, recognizing and honoring women in our community who have achieved excellence in their careers or professions and whose contributions to business, industry, organizations, and the community are crucial to the success of the same.

Since 1989, Women of Excellence award recipients have been inspiring others in Lubbock not only with their professional achievements but also with the work they do for others. By promoting women as leaders in Lubbock, the YWCA strives to empower women and their families in order to establish strong role models for future generations of young women. The YWCA of Lubbock has honored nearly 300 extraordinary women in the 33 years of the event.

The 2022 Women of Excellence Honorees are:

Sandra Harris - Arts & Culture

Beth Bridges - Business

Janice Magness - Education

Comfort Pratt - Education

Katherine Wells - Government

Dina Jeffries - Human Services

Elizabeth Sharp - Social Justice

Ashby Whitaker - Youth Leadership

Lynn Sanderson - Jane O. Burns Award

Melinda Pharies - Mary Nell Strong Community Service Award

Join us for an elegant dinner and presentation at 6 p.m. on March 3rd at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. You can purchase your tickets by clicking the PURCHASE TICKETS button at the top of the page or by calling 806.771.0184.

