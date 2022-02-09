36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis earns long-awaited Olympics gold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen years ago, Lindsey Jacobellis became a punchline. Her premature celebration in that year’s inaugural snowboard cross race left her with an unnecessary silver at the Torino Olympics.

In the following years, she’s earned four additional world titles, seven more gold medals at the Winter X-Games and three more heartbreaking trips to the Olympic Games.

While in Vancouver 2010, she was disqualified in the semifinals. Four years later in Sochi, Russia, she suffered a crash. In the PyeongChang Games of 2018, she was able to finish the final, but ended up fourth, just .003 away from a medal. After hearing of possible “redemption” for 5,836 days, the Danbury, Conn. native doesn’t have to hear it anymore. She is officially an Olympic gold medalist.

As soon as the gates were lowered for Wednesday’s big final at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, Jacobellis lead for the entirety of the race. More than halfway through the race, she caught the attention of the broadcast crew as it looked as she would slip as her hand grazed the snow. Nevertheless, she was able to stay on her board and hold on to the lead for the remainder of the race.

Chloe Trespeuch of France was less than a second behind her, as she earned silver. Meryeta Ordine of Canada took bronze.

Lindsey’s story is one parallel to what one would read in a classic storybook. If she competes four years from now in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy she will be 40. A potential rare feat in a sport where she has already been one of the greatest pioneers.

Not only is this medal the first Olympic gold in her career, but it’s the first for the United States delegation in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Her race will likely be replayed throughout the day on NBC’s various platforms, including KCBD-TV. Coverage continues through February 20.

