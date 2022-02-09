Big Spring man dies, another injured in crash

BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on I-20, three miles east of Big Spring.

Troopers say 47-year-old Juan Gabriel Moran, of Big Spring, was traveling westbound on the I-20 south service road. At the same time, 74-year-old Dickie Lee Jones, of Big Spring, was traveling eastbound on the I-20 south service road.

Troopers say Moran was driving on the wrong side of the road and crashed into Jones’ vehicle.

Jones died on the scene. Moran was treated and released from Scenic Mountain Center in Big Spring.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.