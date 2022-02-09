Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2 people injured in South Lubbock house fire Wednesday morning

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to heavy smoke in South Lubbock Wednesday morning.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to heavy smoke in South Lubbock Wednesday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a house fire in South Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to heavy smoke just before 7 a.m. to a home between 77th and Ave. P, near I-27. The fire has since been put out, but firefighters are still working the scene.

A man and woman were taken to local hospitals for smoke inhalation, according to LFR.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
Nikkee D. Neel and Malachi Zarate
Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee, son killed while walking from crash scene
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 8, 2022 near 149th and University.
2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
One person died, another injured in a crash on Hwy. 70 in Lockney on Feb. 8, 2022.
DPS investigating fatal crash in Lockney
Sources say the Allsups's will be located in the old Arrogant Texas at the corner of Broadway...
Allsup’s officially coming to Lubbock

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Jan. 30
Ups and downs of West Texas weather
Marvin "Sarge" Summers, 69, was killed in a crash in Midland on Feb. 8, 2022.
Candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner from Lubbock killed in crash
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 2/9/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, Feb. 9
KCBD's Daybreak Today - 2/9/22
KCBD Daybreak Today - Wednesday, Feb. 9