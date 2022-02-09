2 people injured in South Lubbock house fire Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a house fire in South Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to heavy smoke just before 7 a.m. to a home between 77th and Ave. P, near I-27. The fire has since been put out, but firefighters are still working the scene.

A man and woman were taken to local hospitals for smoke inhalation, according to LFR.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.