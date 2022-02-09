Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

DPS investigating fatal crash in Lockney

  • 1 person is dead, another person injured after crash yesterday afternoon
  • pickup truck and a semi collided at Highway 70 and FM 378

Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee

  • Nikkee Neel and her son Malachi were struck by a driver Friday evening after walking for help from an unrelated crash on U.S. 84 and CR 1500.
  • The public can assist with funeral expenses by donating directly to Grace Funeral Care by calling 806-636-0040.

TTU Men’s and Women’s Basketball on the court tonight

  • #9 Red Raiders play at Oklahoma, tip-off at 8 p.m.
  • Lady Raiders host #16 Texas at the United Supermarkets Arena at 7 p.m.

