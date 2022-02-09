Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

DPS investigating fatal crash in Lockney

1 person is dead, another person injured after crash yesterday afternoon

pickup truck and a semi collided at Highway 70 and FM 378

Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee

Nikkee Neel and her son Malachi were struck by a driver Friday evening after walking for help from an unrelated crash on U.S. 84 and CR 1500.

The public can assist with funeral expenses by donating directly to Grace Funeral Care by calling 806-636-0040.

TTU Men’s and Women’s Basketball on the court tonight

#9 Red Raiders play at Oklahoma, tip-off at 8 p.m.

Lady Raiders host #16 Texas at the United Supermarkets Arena at 7 p.m.

