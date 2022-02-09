Father sentenced to 12 years for helping son hide body of murder victim

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The father of a man convicted of killing his boss back in 2017 was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to tampering with a corpse.

Oscar P. Cerna will have to do a quarter of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. A charge of retaliation was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Oscar Pena Cerna, now 45, told police he received a call from his son, Oscar Diaz Cerna, asking if he could pick him up. When he arrived, his son told him he just killed his boss by shooting him in the face. The father told police his son asked him to help him get rid of the body that was in his bathtub.

Father and son hid the body in a water drainage hole just north of 50th Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Oscar P. Cerna told police he disposed of the bed liner of his truck and helped his son get rid of the gun by throwing it in a lake. The Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team recovered the weapon as they searched Canyon Lakes in Buddy Holly Park on Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, 2017.

The victim, Jacob Duffee, was identified by fingerprints. His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition after suffering head trauma with gunshot wounding.

Jacob Duffee (Source: Landscape Tech)

