Federal grand jury charges Brownfield man with receipt and distribution of child pornography

Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently booked in the Terry County jail.(Terry County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Brownfield man has been federally indicted on a charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography, according to federal court records.

Brian Brisendine, 43, told Special Agents he had been storing and trading images and videos of child pornography since 2014, according to a criminal complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Brisendine worked as Executive Director at Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation, and before that was the Publisher and Editor at The Brownfield News.

According to the complaint filed on January 20, Brisendine admitted to FBI Agents he was using Dropbox to store child pornography and trade with “various unknown individuals,” beginning in 2014, with images involving a child as young as four months old.

The images and videos in the account were linked to Brisendine’s computer, seized by law enforcement on January 19.

Brisendine admitted he viewed between 5,000 and 10,000 images and videos of child pornography over the years, the complaint states.

Brisendine was booked in the Terry County Jail in January with a bond of $100,000 but has since bonded out.

If he is convicted, he faces a minimum of five years to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

