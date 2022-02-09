Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in North Lubbock
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater Fire Department responded to black smoke in North Lubbock Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a mobile home near Clovis Rd. and Frankford Ave. around 9 a.m., just southeast of Shallowater.
No word yet on if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
