Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater Fire Department responded to black smoke in North Lubbock Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home near Clovis Rd. and Frankford Ave. around 9 a.m., just southeast of Shallowater.

No word yet on if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.