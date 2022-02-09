Local Listings
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in North Lubbock

The Shallowater Fire Department responded to black smoke in North Lubbock Wednesday morning.
The Shallowater Fire Department responded to black smoke in North Lubbock Wednesday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater Fire Department responded to black smoke in North Lubbock Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home near Clovis Rd. and Frankford Ave. around 9 a.m., just southeast of Shallowater.

No word yet on if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

