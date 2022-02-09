The Love is Health Fair opens to the community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock is hosting a health fair that is free to attend on February 12 from 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and is open to the public. Information about health services including dental, physical, and mental will be available alongside diabetes screenings and more.

The event will feature free childhood immunizations, Medicaid insurance information, drug use education, and more. Twenty-five local vendors will be in attendance to help provide these services including Texas Tech University Nursing, Amerigroup, American Red Cross, Crunch Fitness, and more.

“The Buckner Family Hope Center is excited to offer the community educational resources regarding their health care, opportunities for child immunizations, and diabetes screening,” said Angelina Mojica, Buckner Family Hope Center director. “This event provides attendees easy access to learning about their overall health and well-being, building stronger families and a healthy community”

For more information about the health fair, you may click here or call 806-252-8380.

The Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock serves vulnerable families in the surrounding community through various programs such as financial literacy, ESL, GED, and parenting classes.

For more information about the Buckner Family Hope Center and other Buckner Lubbock programs, visit Buckner.org/Lubbock.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.