Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

The Love is Health Fair opens to the community

Logo for Buckner of Lubbock
Logo for Buckner of Lubbock(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock is hosting a health fair that is free to attend on February 12 from 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and is open to the public. Information about health services including dental, physical, and mental will be available alongside diabetes screenings and more.

The event will feature free childhood immunizations, Medicaid insurance information, drug use education, and more. Twenty-five local vendors will be in attendance to help provide these services including Texas Tech University Nursing, Amerigroup, American Red Cross, Crunch Fitness, and more.

“The Buckner Family Hope Center is excited to offer the community educational resources regarding their health care, opportunities for child immunizations, and diabetes screening,” said Angelina Mojica, Buckner Family Hope Center director. “This event provides attendees easy access to learning about their overall health and well-being, building stronger families and a healthy community”

For more information about the health fair, you may click here or call 806-252-8380.

The Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock serves vulnerable families in the surrounding community through various programs such as financial literacy, ESL, GED, and parenting classes.

For more information about the Buckner Family Hope Center and other Buckner Lubbock programs, visit Buckner.org/Lubbock.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin "Sarge" Summers, 69, was killed in a crash in Midland on Feb. 8, 2022.
Candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner from Lubbock killed in crash
Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
Nikkee D. Neel and Malachi Zarate
Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee, son killed while walking from crash scene
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Metros sending the most people to Lubbock
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 8, 2022 near 149th and University.
2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

Latest News

Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains presents Networking and General...
Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host a mixer
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares - Feb. 9
Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares - Feb. 9
Frenship
More changes ahead of Frenship ISD bond spending