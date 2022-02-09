Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights: Tuesday, February 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday, February 8:
Girls
O’Donnell 57 Wilson 5
Aspermont 58 Kingdom Prep 50
Frenship 83 Midland 46
Lubbock Cooper 56 Coronado 44
Monterey 73 Lubbock High 41
Abernathy 41 Childress 39
Shallowater 65 Slaton 21
Klondike 45 Garden City 39
Ropes 70 Tahoka 24
Denver City 40 Lamesa 20
Hale Center 50 Lockney 40
Seminole 54 Midland Greenwood 40
Plains 45 Seagraves 36
Sands 61 Midland TLC 10
Sudan 91 Morton 42
Floydada 41 Ralls 28
Southcrest Christian 41 Christ The King 21
Levelland 53 Estacado 38
Jayton 63 Paducah 32
Randall 80 Plainview 64
Snyder 45 Lake View 26
New Home 86 Smyer 21
Lorenzo 67 Southland 34
Boys
O’Donnell 67 Wilson 29
New Deal 66 Idalou 44
Estacado 82 Levelland 26
Christ The King 49 Southcrest Christian 35
Olton 78 Boys Ranch 52
Monterey 77 Lubbock High 52
Farwell 97 Bovina 25
Hermleigh 47 Ira 29
Whiteface 64 Loop 28
Jayton 49 Paducah 42
Lubbock Christian 82 Midland Trinity 51
Snyder 49 Lake View 32
Lorenzo 87 Southland 17
Frenship 84 Midland 56
Shallowater 75 Slaton 41
Randall 61 Plainview 51
Anton 57 Lazbuddie 33
New Home 60 Smyer 42
Ropes 42 Tahoka 37
Denver City 50 Lamesa 45
Lubbock Cooper 67 Coronado 61 2 OT
Whitharral 42 Meadow 31
