Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights: Tuesday, February 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday, February 8:

Girls

O’Donnell 57 Wilson 5

Aspermont 58 Kingdom Prep 50

Frenship 83 Midland 46

Lubbock Cooper 56 Coronado 44

Monterey 73 Lubbock High 41

Abernathy 41 Childress 39

Shallowater 65 Slaton 21

Klondike 45 Garden City 39

Ropes 70 Tahoka 24

Denver City 40 Lamesa 20

Hale Center 50 Lockney 40

Seminole 54 Midland Greenwood 40

Plains 45 Seagraves 36

Sands 61 Midland TLC 10

Sudan 91 Morton 42

Floydada 41 Ralls 28

Southcrest Christian 41 Christ The King 21

Levelland 53 Estacado 38

Jayton 63 Paducah 32

Randall 80 Plainview 64

Snyder 45 Lake View 26

New Home 86 Smyer 21

Lorenzo 67 Southland 34

Boys

O’Donnell 67 Wilson 29

New Deal 66 Idalou 44

Estacado 82 Levelland 26

Christ The King 49 Southcrest Christian 35

Olton 78 Boys Ranch 52

Monterey 77 Lubbock High 52

Farwell 97 Bovina 25

Hermleigh 47 Ira 29

Whiteface 64 Loop 28

Jayton 49 Paducah 42

Lubbock Christian 82 Midland Trinity 51

Snyder 49 Lake View 32

Lorenzo 87 Southland 17

Frenship 84 Midland 56

Shallowater 75 Slaton 41

Randall 61 Plainview 51

Anton 57 Lazbuddie 33

New Home 60 Smyer 42

Ropes 42 Tahoka 37

Denver City 50 Lamesa 45

Lubbock Cooper 67 Coronado 61 2 OT

Whitharral 42 Meadow 31

